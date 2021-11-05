The Lions Club/WPSD Telethon of Stars is this Saturday! By donating, you'll help fund centers that provide services to disabled children and adults. Easterseals West Kentucky and UTM Infant Stimulation Program will benefit this year.
In addition to donating to the telethon, you can also give by participating in an online auction going on right now through 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7. The auction includes gift baskets, gift certificates and gift cards from great local businesses. Check out the gallery above to see photos of the items up for auction.
Visit 32auctions.com/TelethonofStars21 for more information on all the items and to place your bids! All the proceeds will help provide services that empower the lives of people living with disabilities.
And to donate to the telethon, visit telethonofstars.org. You can also give by texting "telethon" to 50155, or mail your donation to:
Telethon of Stars
C/O Independence Bank
PO Box 966, Paducah, KY 42002.
Tune in to watch the Telethon concert from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, on WPSD Local 6!