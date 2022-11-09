PADUCAH — This weekend in the Lions Club/WPSD Telethon of Stars, and we've been profiling some of the folks who benefit from your donations.
That includes Benjamin Clark, who considers the people at Easterseals Adult Services his second family. And, as we found out, Benjamin's actual family loves the place, too.
Benjamin loves art class, where he takes the instructor's drawings and adds his own colors to complete the masterpiece.
"He goes to art every Thursday," his mom, Lisa Clark, tells us. "It's his favorite day of the week. He gives me his artwork to put up at my school"
His favorite subjects include "Star Wars," the U.S. Military, baseball and pro wrestler Jon Cena.
Benjamin was in some form of school from the age of 3, and once he graduated from McCracken County, Easterseals filled what could've been a huge void.
"I just feel like he's in a family," Lisa says. "It's like the school family was, he just continued into the Easterseals family. It's been a godsend to us, really, and it's allowed us to keep our jobs and him to continue to have a life where he's active with peers instead of being at home with one caregiver."
Ben loves to clown around, but when he puts his hat on his head and some chalk on his cue, he's all business. Pool, art and lunch are Ben's favorite activities at Easterseals.
Easterseals Direct Support Professional Reneé Kingston explains why those activities are more than just fun for Benjamin.
"Very important. Teaches him to socialize, how to get along with people," Kingston says.
And the folks at Easterseals Adult Services love to have him there.
"He loves to make us laugh. He's a good guy," Kingston says.
A good guy whose in a good place when he's at Easterseals.
The 66th annual Telethon of Stars will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Julian Carroll Convention Center in downtown Paducah.
For more information about this year's telethon, including how to donate, visit telethonofstars.com.