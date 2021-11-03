The 65th annual Lions Club WPSD Local 6 Telethon of Stars is happening this weekend. It's your chance to help local kids and adults with special needs thrive.
In 2018, we introduced you to Anthony Jeffrey, one of the many people helped by your telethon donations.
Tonight, we're catching up with Anthony to find out the difference your donations have made in his life.
Anthony Jeffrey is a big fan — of fans!
What's his favorite fan? "Oscillating fan," he says. What does he do on a typical day at the adult care center? Watch the fan. "Something about the motor. He can hear it, and it just soothes — It's soothing to him," explains Lisa Winchester, Anthony's mom.
One thing Anthony was not a fan of: the pandemic. It forced Easterseals West Kentucky's Adult Day Health Care to close for nearly four months.
"I think he went into a little depression while they couldn't come, and whenever they started doing the Zoom thing? That made all the difference in the world," Winchester says.
"His first day back, he was so excited. He jumped off that bus! He was so happy," Adult Day Health Care staff member Elizabeth Bigham says.
"His eyes and face and stuff lights up. Yeah, I don't know what I'd do without Easterseals," Winchester says. "I really don't."
As important as Easterseals is to Anthony, it probably means just as much to Anthony's mom.
"The other day they took him to get his flu shot, because I didn't want to take off work, and it was hard for me because he has to go to the health department. He can't just go to CVS or something. So yeah, it's — I don't know what I'd do without them. I mean, I could call or text or something, and they're right on it," Winchester says.
What does Easterseals West Kentucky mean to her?
"Everything," she says. "Yeah, I don't know what I'd do without it. I really don't, because I wouldn't be able to work because I couldn't afford to pay somebody."
Bigham previously worked in a retirement home. Anthony made her feel welcome immediately.
"Coming here was a big change for me, and when I met Anthony it just turned everything around for me. I knew this is what I wanted to do," Bigham says.
What is it about him?
"He's always happy," she says. "Nothing ever gets him down."
Anthony really has something to smile about these days; he's getting ready for the Christmas talent show. He may sing. He may tell some jokes. He will definitely dance.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, the telethon will be a little different again this year. There will be no live audience. It's this Saturday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tune in to watch the show live on Local 6. We'll also be streaming it online.
And here's how you can donate. Text "telethon" to 50155, or send your donation to:
Telethon of Stars
C/O Independence Bank
PO Box 966, Paducah, KY 42002.