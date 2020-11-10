PADUCAH - Mickey and Minnie Mouse are four year-old Ellie French's favorites. She loves them. Ellie's parents Hope and Lucas like Mickey and Minnie, but they love their daughter. She's this year's Lions Clubs Telethon of Stars child representative from Easterseals West Kentucky.
"She loves Mickey Mouse, like to the extreme," Lucas French said.
Doctors diagnosed Ellie with a rare genetic condition called Phelan-McDermid Syndrome.
"What that means is she is missing the bottom part, or it's the long arm, of the twenty second chromosome. So, when it deleted, it deleted 99 of her genes," Hope French said.
Ellie needs assistance with daily tasks 24 hours a day seven days a week.
"She's got global developmental delays, extremely low muscle tone, she has a kidney disease. She's non verbal. She can't walk yet, but she's very close," Hope French added.
Ellie's dad, Lucas, is a contractor and likens Ellie's condition to a house that's missing some parts.
"As a contractor I compare it to someone taking a piece of plumbing, someone taking maybe an external brick, maybe somebody takes some internal walls. So, every child will have different elements of quote-on-quote like a missing house, you know, a piece is missing out of the house," Lucas French said.
With fewer than 3000 Phelan-McDermid Syndrome patients diagnosed worldwide there's still a lot to be learned. There are some similar symptoms, but no two people diagnosed with the syndrome are exactly alike.
While there are a lot of uncertainties about Ellie's condition and her future one thing is certain: she's making strides every day. At one point, she was barely able to keep her head up and put one foot in front of the other. Now, with a little help she stands tall and is almost walking.
She's made great progress thanks to The Lily Pad at Easterseals West Kentucky. There she receives unique treatment and therapies that give her the opportunity to live a better life.
"She's just blown us away everyday. She's learning something new she just has to work twice as hard as we do," Hope French reflected.
The French family doesn't focus on milestones in Ellie's development. Instead they focus on what Hope and Lucas call inchstones.
"It's all about trying to stay positive. As my wife has termed it, we may not go for huge milestones or whatever with Ellie. We call them inch stones. You can't fixate on the negative. If you do it'll ruin your life or family or sense of family," Lucas French said.
He added, "Everyday we just look forward to those inch stones, and growing as a family, and like I said pushing away the negative and accepting the positive and doing everything we can to keep a smile on our face about everything."
Donations ensure Ellie and other kids at The Lily Pad continue to thrive.
This year there will be no live audience but you can watch it Saturday, November 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on WPSD Local 6. You can donate by texting TELETHON to 50155. You can also mail your donation to: Telethon of Stars, c/o Independence Bank, PO Box 966, Paducah, KY 42002.