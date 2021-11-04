PADUCAH — The 65th annual Lions Clubs WPSD Local 6 Telethon of Stars is scheduled from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, on WPSD Local 6.
The telethon raises money to help fund centers that provide services to children and adults with special needs. Easterseals West Kentucky and UTM Infant Stimulation Program will benefit this year.
This year's Easterseals West Kentucky adult ambassador is Sammie Johnston who was born with Cerebral Palsy and experiences a host of health issues. Sammie's adult foster parent is Stacey Gipson who initially cared for Sammie on a temporary basis.
"At first I was very worried about it, and she just grew on us. So, I decided to doing it full time," Gipson said.
Gipson said while Sammie is often quiet and often remains seated or in a wheelchair her personality comes through from time to time.
"The little things that just excite her so much like M&M's. She gets so excited about M&M's. She gets excited about going to Wal-Mart. You can make her happy so easily," Gipson said.
Gipson said that the routine Sammie experiences and the care she receives at Easterseals West Kentucky makes a world of difference. That routine and care were temporarily absent when the center was forced to close its doors for a short time in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is her daily routine and it took her out of her routine. They do so much for her. and she gets her showers here, and they just do wonders," Gipson said.
Elizabeth Bigham is a Certified Nursing Assistant, or CNA, at Easterseals West Kentucky and enjoys spending time with Sammie.
"You can say hello to her and she just starts smiling. I wish everybody had that attitude, including me," laughed Bigham.
She also said when people donate to the Telethon of Stars they're having an important impact in the lives of people who are enrolled at Easterseals West Kentucky.
"You wouldn't regret it because we do so much for these people that they can't do at home," Bigham said.
Sammie's one of those people who count on your support to live a better life.
"She's got a huge heart and, you know, sometimes she has trouble showing it. But when you hit the right thing that she gets excited about that's all you hear about," Gipson said.