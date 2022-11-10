MARTIN, TN — We are just days away from the 66th annual Telethon of Stars. It's more than a celebration. It's a time when we raise money to help adults and children with disabilities in our region.
Garrett Dinning is one of them. There was a time when this teen's future was uncertain. That's where UTM Infant Stimulation stepped in. The organization supports children with special needs and developmental delays through early intervention, infant to 4 years old, in northwest Tennessee. Now, thanks to a strong start, Garrett is doing big things.
The long walk to UTM's soccer fields is worth the effort. Garrett is in his element with UT Martin's soccer team. When we met up with him, he was practicing with the team and several other friends with special needs.
"Have fun," Garrett said, describing his love for sports.
"They love it," said Garrett's coach, Clinton Smith, with Upper West Tennessee - Area 7 Special Olympics. "It's a great time to make new friends, to work on social skills, to work on competition and training skills."
Clinton has watched this Westview High 11th grader grow.
"He's changed. He really has, over time," he said. "He used to be really quiet. But now, he talks a whole lot!"
"You would have no idea the start that we had. That's for sure," Garrett's mom, Jill Dinning, said. "When they mentioned leukemia, your heart just kinda' stops."
For three and a half weeks at the beginning of his life, Jill's son was under the watchful care of the staff at St. Jude Children's Hospital. Garrett, thankfully, pulled through. The cancer is long gone.
"So it's just one of those little God winks that you just never know," she said.
Still, obstacles remained. Garrett was born with Down syndrome.
"He is going to have some mechanical issues, and things like that," Jill said of what the doctors told her early on. "It's just normal muscle tone issues with a child with Down syndrome."
"Hopefully we had a little part in this," Wilson said of all Garrett's accomplished in life so far.
Lori works with UTM Infant Stimulation. Garrett was her client until he was 3 years old.
"Looking back at his last visit, I was able to read that he was saying all kinds of things, working on putting two words together. Of course, he was walking. Walked about three months after he started," Lori said.
"They would come, she would bring her blanket and lay down on the floor with him and sit there and just play and give us a list of things to do with him," Jill explained of Lori's visits.
The years have passed, and Garrett's skills have sharpened, thanks in big part to those sessions.
"If they hadn't have given us the start and the confidence, and just kept pushing us to help him become better, then I don't know where we would be," Jill said.
"And here we are with an Olympian," she said.
You heard that right. This past summer, Garrett represented Tennessee competing with his peers at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando.
"What events did you compete in?" a UTM soccer player asked Garrett.
"The 100-yard relay, the mini javelin and the running long jump," he said.
"We worked on the whole year training," Clinton said.
It paid off. He raked in the medals. Garrett also went to homecoming this year, escorting his brother's girlfriend. He was the grand marshal of Martin's Soybean Festival. His mom also told me he really wants to drive.
And is she amazed to see how far he's come?
"Oh, everyday. Everyday," she said. "It's just, little things."
"We're just really proud of him," Lori said.
There's some good news for UTM Infant Stimulation and families in northwest Tennessee. The state decided the program was so successful that it increased funding and offered an extension to families. Now, children have the option to stay with the program through their 4th birthday.
That means the program needs to hire people. Those people, and current staff members, are also doing more driving now. The organization saved quite a bit on gas during the pandemic. That's a majority of the program's budget. Now, with in-person visits returning, that's where Telethon dollars really come into play.
The 66th annual Telethon of Stars is Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Julian Carroll Convention Center in downtown Paducah. It's free to come and watch some of the great music and performers.