Regis Philbin, the legendary broadcaster who hosted the talk show "Live With Regis & Kathie Lee!" and "Live With Regis & Kelly!," has died at age 88.
According to a family spokesperson, Philbin died of natural causes.
In a statement to People Magazine who first reported the news, they said, "We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday."
