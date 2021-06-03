PADUCAH — A new exhibit coming to the Yeiser Art Center in Paducah showcases local artist Michel Terra.
The exhibit, titled "Tell Me a Story" showcases some of Terra's most recent large pieces. In the center of the room will be two sculptures standing 8-feet and 10-feet tall.
The YAC says the one-man show will also include "poems within poems, light within shadows and ceramics that move."
Speaking with Local 6 on Thursday, Terra said the stories are what brings it all together. He said some of the stories are already written, while others will trigger memories and allow you to travel in time.
"Some of the best artwork is good storytelling," Terra says. "It's more about what we share and have in common. You and I were both children, which implies we have parents, which implies a whole host of interactions that both you and I had, even though you are 40 years younger than I am."
The exhibit will be on display from June 5 through June 24 at the Yeiser Art Center at 200 Broadway St. in downtown Paducah.
For more details on this and other exhibitions coming up at the YAC, visit theyeiser.org/exhibitions.