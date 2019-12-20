PADUCAH — Hanukkah is two days away, and Temple Israel in Paducah held a special service to highlight the holiday.
They celebrated through song Friday night, and had a symbolic lighting of the menorah. They also held a potluck dinner.
This was a Shabbat service, which was a bit different Friday night because of Hanukkah — the Jewish Festival of Lights. Student Rabbi Caitlin Brazner from Cincinnati led the service. She said this time of year is important to those who practice the Jewish faith.
"Hanukkah is a really special holiday. It's really about religious freedom and triumph over persecution. And especially in today's day and age when we see antisemitism on the rise, it's such an amazing holiday to have, because it really reminds us about community and what it is to come together and be proud of our Jewish heritage and to celebrate that as one community all together," Brazner said.
The money raised from the potluck dinner will help a little girl living in an orphanage in Israel. The rest of the money will go to a summer camp for Temple Israel's Religious School children.