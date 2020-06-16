CADIZ, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there will be a planned 3-hour detour for eastbound traffic along I-24 in an extended work zone between mile marker 52 and 65 in Kentucky on Tuesday afternoon.
Drivers traveling eastbound on I-24 should be prepared for the detour around 2 p.m. between the KY 139 Princeton/Cadiz Exit 56 Interchange and the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange.
KYTC says there will be a marked detour for eastbound traffic along KY 139 South to U.S. 68 East through Cadiz.
KYTC says the detour is expected to be in place from around 2 p.m. to about 5 p.m. to allow repairs to damaged section of guardrail near mile marker 60.
KYTC says the guardrail was hit by an oversized load attempting to drive through the eastbound lanes of I-24 along the 13-mile work zone over the weekend. KYTC says there is a strict 12 feet maximum load width for eastbound I-24 in this work zone, and a strict 15 feet maximum load width for westbound traffic.
KYTC says drivers traveling eastbound should be ready for slowing and merging traffic at the start of the work zone at the 52 mile marker.
Drivers traveling on KY 139 near the Exit 56 Interchange should also be aware of traffic delays as flaggers will be controlling traffic to allow I-24 eastbound traffic onto KY 139.
Drivers who normally use KY 139 and U.S. 68 through Cadiz should also be aware of increased traffic during the 3-hour detour.
Additionally, KYTC says anyone planning on driving from the Paducah area to Tennessee using I-24 on Tuesday afternoon should consider an alternate route on I-69 South and U.S. 68 East between Exit 25 at Calvert City and Exit 65 at Cadiz.
There shouldn't be much impact to westbound traffic along I-24 during this detour, says KYTC.
This extended work zone through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties between the 52 and 65 mile marker includes two-way traffic running on the westbound lanes with a center-line barrier wall and a strictly-enforced 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence.
KYTC says this project includes major work along eastbound lanes of I-24 from the 52 to 65 mile marker, as well as spot concrete repairs and bridge work from the 65 to 69 mile marker.
Once reconstruction of the eastbound driving surface is complete sometime around Labor Day, additional concrete pavement repairs are planned along westbound lanes.
The target completion date for all work is November 30, 2020.