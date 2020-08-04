CADIZ, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an estimated 3-hour detour is planned for eastbound traffic along Interstate 24 in the extended work zone in Kentucky on Tuesday afternoon.
This work zone is between the 52 and 65 mile markers.
Drivers heading eastbound on I-24 should be prepared to encounter a temporary detour starting sometime around 1 p.m. on Tuesday near the 62 mile marker. This is along I-24 between KY 139 Princeton/Cadiz Exit 56 Interchange and the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange.
There will be a marked detour for eastbound traffic along KY 139 South to U.S. 68 East through Cadiz to return to I-24 at the Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange during this two hour closure.
KYTC says this temporary detour is expected to be in place from around 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to allow a crash cushion to be replaced at an emergency crossover, after it was damaged during a recent crash.
KYTC says oversized loads will be directed to pull over and wait for the work to be completed as overweight and over-dimensional loads will not be allowed along the detour through Cadiz along KY 139 and U.S. 68. KY 276 is not an approved detour and will be open to local traffic only, according to KYTC.
KYTC also says there is a strict 12 foot maximum load width for eastbound I-24 and a strict 15 foot maximum load width for westbound traffic in the work zone.
Eastbound drivers should be prepared for slowing and merging traffic as they get to the start of the work zone at the 52 mile marker on Tuesday afternoon.
Drivers traveling KY 139 near the Exit 56 Interchange should be ready for traffic delays as flaggers will be controlling traffic to allow vehicles exiting I-24 to access KY 139.
Drivers who normally travel KY 139 and U.S. 68 through Cadiz should also be aware of increased traffic during the 2-hour detour.
KYTC says to help reduce delays along the marked detour via KY 139, drivers from the Paducah area planning to take I-24 East into Tennessee should consider a different route via I-69 South and U.S. 68 East between Exit 25 at Calvert City and Exit 65 at Cadiz.
KYTC says there should be minimal impact to westbound traffic along I-24 during this closure and temporary detour.
KYTC says this extended work zone through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties between the 52 and 65 mile marker includes two-way traffic running on the westbound lanes with a centerline barrier wall and a strictly-enforced 55 mile-per-hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence.
More than 22,000 vehicles travel this section of I-24 on an average day and KYTC asks drivers to use patience and caution in this work zone.
Once reconstruction of the eastbound driving surface is complete sometime after Labor Day, additional concrete pavement repairs are planned along westbound lanes. KYTC says the target completion date for all work is November 30, 2020.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going towww.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.