CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY – The U.S. 60/U.S. 641 intersection just south of downtown Marion will be temporarily converted to a 4-way stop on Tuesday, according to the KYTC.
The temporary shift to a 4-way stop will last two weeks so KYTC engineers can study peak traffic flow.
The intersection is at U.S. 60 mile point 9.2 and U.S. 641 mile point 7.02 in Crittenden County.
According to the KYTC, approximately 8,200 vehicles travel through the intersection on an average day.
A pole at the intersection that supports the current traffic signal has been hit by turning trucks on multiple occasions. KYTC engineers are looking into various ways to improve the turn radius for trucks while enhancing traffic flow.