WESTERN KY — Cell service providers have completed an initial round of temporary service restoration efforts in west Kentucky after the Dec. 10 tornado damaged towers.
Communication crews from all the major carriers have restored what can be restored and filled in with portable cell towers where practical, the Regional Emergency Operations Center says.
While some towers are standing, they have cracks or other specific structural or antenna issues.
Construction of new towers and restoration of required phone and data connections are expected to take months to complete.
In a news release about those efforts, the Regional Emergency Operations Center said Monday that "the level of cell and data service available today is the best that it can be for the next three to six months."