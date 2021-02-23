CALVERT CITY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning a temporary detour for westbound traffic on Interstate 24 at mile marker 26.5 on Tuesday morning.
KYTC says this temporary westbound detour is to allow Kentucky State Police to reconstruct a crash on the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 westbound overpass.
The detour starts around 7 a.m. and will end around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Work zone signs will be along the road to help you detour along the Exit 27 westbound ramps.
Westbound traffic will take the Exit 27 westbound exit ramp to the stop sign at U.S. 62, then cross U.S. 62 to return to I-24 on the Exit 27 westbound entry ramp.
Drivers should be prepared for some traffic backups and use appropriate caution.
KYTC says there should be no impact on eastbound I-24 traffic.
KYTC and KSP will try to give timely notice should the crash reconstruction investigation end earlier than expected.