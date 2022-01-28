MAYFIELD, KY — With tornado cleanup in areas like Mayfield continuing, a need for temporary housing is on the rise. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was in the Local 6 area Friday afternoon to show how the state will be helping those in need.
It's pretty difficult to find a place in Mayfield that wasn't damaged in the Dec. 10 storm. Orlando Saxton and Samarra Edmonston lost their home that night.
"Struggling to try and get clothes and food and stuff like that, it's been rough on us a little bit," Saxton said.
They've been staying in a motel simply because there's nowhere else to go. While in Mayfield, Beshear affirmed the state's commitment to help through the Commonwealth Sheltering Program.
"We're going to be here every single day until we rebuild every structure and every life, and it starts with our families with kids," Beshear said.
Beshear and Graves County leaders handed out the keys to trailers the state bought, which will be used as temporary housing.
"I never expected something like this, for the governor and all the resources to come together and let us all be able to take a breath of fresh air and get away from the motel," Saxton said. "Be able to call something a home again, it just feels wonderful."
It also means Saxton's son, Trayveon, will be closer to his school.
Beshear also joined Homes and Hope for Kentucky as the nonprofit broke ground on a new home that will be built in Mayfield. Homes and Hope's goal is to rebuild 100 homes in the areas affected by the Dec. 10 tornado.