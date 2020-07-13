CARBONDALE, IL — The Illinois Department of Transportation says there will be lane reductions at two railroad crossings in downtown Carbondale.
Beginning Monday night at 7 p.m., IL 13 (East Walnut Street) will be reduced to one lane near the South Illinois Avenue intersection while crews make repairs to the CN/IC railroad crossing.
IDOT says the work should be completed by Wednesday July 15 around midnight.
Additionally, IDOT says beginning at 7 p.m., IL 13 (East Main Street) will be reduced to one lane at the CN/IC railroad crossing near the intersection with North Illinois Avenue. IDOT says they expect this work to also be complete by July 15, around midnight.
IDOT says traffic will be reduced to one lane through both crossings during the repairs. They encourage drivers to consider alternate routes to avoid the work area when possible.