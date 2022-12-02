MAYFIELD, KY — A new temporary memorial now stands in the court square in Mayfield, honoring those who died because of the December 2021 tornado outbreak.
The memorial is in place a week before the one year anniversary of the tragedy.
Mayfield Community Foundation Director Steven Elder posted a photo of the memorial to his Facebook page.
"On Dec 10, 2021, many lives and families changed forever," Elder said in a Facebook post Friday. "Today, we placed a temporary banner in the court square to honor those we have lost. Keep their memories alive and their families in your prayers. #MayfieldSTRONG"
The names of all 24 people who died in Mayfield the night of Dec. 10, 2021, are on the memorial. Across Kentucky, 80 people died because of the tornado outbreak.
The temporary memorial was funded by the Mayfield Community Foundation.