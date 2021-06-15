In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic the Department of Medicaid Services expanded access to temporary healthcare coverage for thousands of uninsured Kentuckians. Starting on June 30, this Medicaid Presumptive Eligibility, or PE Medicaid coverage, will be ending.
Those who applied for this temporary PE coverage in January will lose it June 30. However, if you applied any later your coverage may have a different end date. If you aren't sure when your coverage ends, or would like to learn more about regular medicaid options, click here.
When PE coverage ends, individuals who are not eligible for regular medicaid or Employer Sponsored Insurance can only select a marketplace plan.
Medicaid income eligibility for most Kentucky adults is approximately $17,609 for an individuals or $36,156 for a family of four.
Most Kentuckians will be eligible for premium subsidies and may also qualify for help with out-of-pocket costs, like copays, deductibles, and coinsurance. Four out of five Kentuckians can find a plan for $10 or less per month after premium tax credits, and plans will be free for many. Click on the link provided above for more information.