BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says Wildlife Lodge Road and Front Loop Road on Ballard Wildlife Management Area in Ballard County will be closed starting the first week of August for construction on the water control structures on the north and south ends of Front Loop Road.
KYDFWR says the new structures will replace undersized pipes that are used to manipulate water levels on the north and south ends of Front Slough. These structures will allow area staff to better control water levels during backwater and high-flow events, allowing for better management of the slough.
KYDFWR says you can still get to the WMA and its office by the Oscar and Terrell gates. To access the area with the Oscar gate, take KY 1105 to Turner Landing Road. To access the area with the Terrell gate, take KY 1105 to Sallie Crice Road.
You can find status updates on the area's Facebook page or by calling the WMA office at 270-224-2244.