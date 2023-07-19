MAYFIELD, KY — People in Mayfield, Kentucky have been dealing with flood waters all morning.

The national weather service issued a flash flood emergency for Mayfield until 9:30 a.m.

Several parts of Mayfield have been completely flooded. Cars have been stalled in the middle of the roads and some roadways have even washed away. 

His House Ministries has opened as a temporary shelter for anyone who's had to evacuate their homes. They have also been receiving people who have needed to be rescued from the flooding. 

In a Facebook post, His House Ministries said their doors are open to anyone who is concerned about their home flooding. 