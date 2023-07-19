Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Massac County in southern Illinois... Pulaski County in southern Illinois... Central Ballard County in western Kentucky... Graves County in western Kentucky... McCracken County in western Kentucky... * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 1230 PM CDT, emergency management reported flash flooding across the warned area. Many roads remain closed and some water rescues continue. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Paducah, Metropolis, La Center, Lone Oak, Reidland, Brookport, Mounds, Barlow, Mound City, Karnak, Barkley Regional Airport, West Paducah, New Columbia, Lynnville, Ullin, Kevil, Joppa, Olmsted, Water Valley and New Grand Chain. After coordinating with Emergency Management officials, this Flash Flood Warning will replace the Flash Flood Emergency in effect for Pulaski, Ballard and McCracken counties. While considerable flooding issues persist, rains have let up and there has been some improvement in overall conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR WEST PADUCAH... The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... McCracken County in western Kentucky... * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 825 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Western McCracken County. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for West Paducah. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! Life threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Paducah, Lone Oak, Reidland, West Paducah and Barkley Regional Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Massac County in southern Illinois... Graves County in western Kentucky... McCracken County in western Kentucky... * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 701 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Paducah, Metropolis, Lone Oak, Reidland, Brookport, Barkley Regional Airport, West Paducah, Lynnville, New Columbia, Kevil, Joppa, Water Valley, and Symsonia. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED