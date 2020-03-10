PADUCAH — Baptist Health has announced temporary visitor restrictions at each of its hospitals, including Baptist Health Paducah, to protect patients, staff and the public from the novel coronavirus.
The health care system announced the precautionary restrictions in a news release Tuesday afternoon. Baptist Health says it has activated infection control procedures at each hospital until further notice as it continues monitoring COVID-19 updates.
In Baptist Health neonatal intensive care units (NICU), only parents and grandparents will be allowed to visit. In mother-baby and labor and delivery units, parents, grandparents, and siblings without a fever or runny nose will be allowed to visit. The health care system asks that families limit visitors in those unites to two at a time.
Regarding other adult units, Baptist Health says patients will be allowed up to two visitors at a time from their immediate family in intensive care units, as well as patients at hospitals for telemetry, medical or surgical patients, and anyone at the hospital for outpatient surgery or other procedures.
Regarding clergy, the news release says "We respectfully welcome clergy for Palliative Care, Emergent and Hospice Care patient family support, along with immediate family members only."
The health care system reminds visitors to wash their hands with soap and water when going in and out of patient rooms. Baptist Health says you should not visit someone at any hospital if you have a fever, runny nose, body aches, or respiratory symptoms.
In addition to Baptist Health Paducah, Baptist Health has hospitals in Corbin (including Baptist Health Corbin and the ContinueCARE Hospital), La Grange, Lexington, Louisville, Madisonville and Richmond Kentucky, as well as Baptist Health Floyd in Indiana. Baptist Health also manages Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
A Mercy Health spokesperson says Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in Paducah is following standard precaution visitor restrictions that have been in place since the start of flu season. The spokesperson says people who show signs and symptoms of illness such as fever, cough, sore throat and body aches are not allowed to visit patients. Visits are limited to healthy family members ages 12 and up.