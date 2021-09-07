SMITHLAND, KY — The city of Smithland, Kentucky, is warning Smithland Water customers that their water will be shut off for a few hours Wednesday, starting at 3 p.m.
The water will be shut off so contractors can begin relocating a water main that runs along Kentucky 70.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, the city says the service interruption should last three hours, but it could be longer "if there are any complications."
Once the water is turned back on, Smithland will be under a boil water order until the city gives further notice.
"We will update if the timing changes. Please make the necessary preparations now. Please let your friends and neighbors know. Especially people who may not have access to forms of social media," the city's announcement says. "We are sorry for any inconvenience."