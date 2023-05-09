A passer-by walks near the front of a Tempur-Pedic mattress store location, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Dedham, Mass. Tempur Sealy, the parent company of Tempur-Pedic, has agreed to acquire Mattress Firm in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $4 billion. The companies said Tuesday they expect to complete the transaction in the second half of 2024. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)