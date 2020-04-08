LYON COUNTY, KY -- River's Bend Nursing Home in Lyon County released its final COVID-19 test results.
Judge Executive Wade White says there are 10 total positive cases at the nursing home.
Seven total residents in the assisted living wing tested positive.
One of those residents, Jean Massamore, has since passed away.
Three staff members in the wing also tested positive.
Forty-six members and one resident were tested in the skill wing.
Forty-four of those tests came back negative and three were inconclusive.