NASHVILLE, TN — During his daily briefing on COVID-19, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said the state is continuing to secure personal protective equipment. Shortages of PPE continue to be felt across the country amid the novel cornavirus outbreak.
Lee said 1,300 shipments of personal protective equipment have been delivered across all counties in Tennessee, and the state is working to access even more.
The governor also emphasized some good news Thursday: more than 920 people have recovered from the virus in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Department of Health announced 272 new cases Thursday afternoon, bringing the total number of positive COVID-19 tests to 4,634 since testing began. As of Thursday, 94 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Tennessee.
Lee invited Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn to share how her department is working to make sure no students are left behind with partnerships supporting classroom instruction and early literacy.
Among other steps the department of education has taken, Schwinn said students in first- through eighth-grades are being provided with up to 30 hours of instruction every week through partnerships with PBS stations across the state. Those lessons began airing on PBS television stations on Monday. Those videos are also posted to the department's YouTube channel. To view those lessons, click here.
Schwinn also said the state has partnered with the ReadyRosie app to support early literacy. She said more than 3,000 are already signed on to the app. For more information about the ReadyRosie app, click here.
Schwinn said through the CARES Act, the state is eligible for one-time relief funds for the education challenges it is faced with because of the pandemic. She said the department of education has created a survey to get feedback from Tennesseans that will help inform what needs should be addressed in the state's application for funding. For more information about the survey, click here.