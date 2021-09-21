Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is asking for people who live in the state to choose the design for its new standard license plate.
It's a process that happens every eight years, as long as the Tennessee General Assembly approves the funds in its annual budget.
There are four options: two with a white background and two with a navy blue background. Three of the four include the three-star design from the Tennessee flag, and one includes a small, blue image of the state. They all include the state's nickname, "the Volunteer State," its official motto, "In God We Trust," and the address of the state's tourism website, tnvacation.com.
"As Tennessee celebrates 225 years of statehood, it’s a perfect time to redesign our license plate and feature the Tri-Star that represents each of our state’s unique grand divisions,” Lee said in a statement. “We welcome all Tennesseans to cast their vote and play a role in choosing this piece of our state’s history.”
Each plate has different fonts and other design tweaks.
Once the new one is selected, it will be available to the public starting next January.
Voting started Monday and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. CT on Sept. 27. Click here to vote.