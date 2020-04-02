NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says a new executive order will require Tennesseans to stay home unless they are engaging in essential activities.
Lee's previous "safer at home" order was not a mandate, "because it remains deeply important to me to protect personal liberties," the governor said on March 30.
During his briefing Thursday, Lee said he's seen troubling traffic report data showing that people are disregarding that safer at home order. Lee said traffic reports show travel has started to trend upward since March 30.
Lee said Tennesseans need to understand that staying home is a requirement — not an option — during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lee's new order, Executive Order 23, orders Tennesseans to avoid all non-essential travel until April 14.
The Tennessee Health Department announced 162 new novel coronavirus disease cases Thursday afternoon, bringing the total number of positive tests to 2,845 since testing began.
Eight more deaths from the virus were announced Thursday, bringing the state's total to 32.
The state says there have been 263 hospitalizations in Tennessee due to COVID-19, and 220 patients have recovered so far.
Read Executive Order 23:
Tennesseans with questions about COVID-19 can call 1-833-556-2476. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.