Tennessee is one of many states with so-called "trigger laws" to make abortion illegal in most or all cases after the Supreme Court decided Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Tennessee's law, which will criminalize performing abortions "except in cases where it is necessary to prevent death or serious and permanent bodily injury to the mother," is set to go into effect in 30 days. But, the state's attorney general, Herbert Slatery, doesn't want to wait that long to enforce abortion restrictions.
Slatery on Friday filed an emergency motion with a federal appeals court. The motion asks the court to lift an injunction and allow a 2020 law banning abortions after six weeks to go into effect, before the state's trigger law goes into effect in 30 days, the Tennessean reports.
The Nashville newspaper reports that Slatery asked the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to grant his motion "as soon as possible," and argued the Supreme Court's Decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — overturning Roe v. Wade and ending federal protections on abortion rights — allows Tennessee to enact its own abortion restrictions as soon as possible.
Regarding the state's trigger law and Friday's Supreme Court ruling, Gov. Bill Lee released the following statement:
“Today’s landmark Supreme Court decision marks the beginning of a hopeful, new chapter for our country. After years of heartfelt prayer and thoughtful policy, America has an historic opportunity to support women, children and strong families while reconciling the pain and loss caused by Roe v. Wade. We have spent years preparing for the possibility that authority would return to the states, and Tennessee’s laws will provide the maximum possible protection for both mother and child. In the coming days, we will address the full impacts of this decision for Tennessee.”