A recent report from the bipartisan, nonprofit organization USAFacts shows fentanyl overdose deaths in the Unites States in 2021 were 26 times higher than they were a decade prior.
According to the report, 87.8 percent of all opioid overdose deaths in 2021 were attributed to fentanyl, with West Virginia seeing the highest death-rates in the country. Tennessee and Kentucky were not far behind, with Tennessee seeing the third greatest number of fatal overdoses and Kentucky seeing the fourth. According to a Tuesday release, Kentucky saw a 71 percent increase in overdose deaths from 2019 to 2021 — nearly double the national average.
Vital Strategies — a public health organization in Kentucky — is looking to support overdose prevention and advance harm reduction in Kentucky after receiving a $500,000 grant from the Ford Foundation.
According to the release, Vital Strategies plans to use the grant to strengthen statewide distribution of naloxone and increase medication access for opioid use disorder.
Vice President of Drug Use Initiatives at Vital Strategies Daliah Heller explains her take on the crisis, saying: “The overdose emergency in Kentucky is being driven by contaminated drug supply and the criminalization of people who use drugs. Heller says the support from the Ford Foundation will "bolster our work with state and local governments, providers, and community groups to expand proven harm reduction interventions and prioritize care over punishment for people who use drugs.”
The Kentucky Smart on Crime coalition is taking a different approach, setting its sights on tackling the opioid crisis in the Kentucky General Assembly. According to a Tuesday release, a few of the relevant policies they are working towards in 2023 include:
- Prioritizing rehabilitative options over incarceration.
- Ensuring immunity from criminal prosecution for individuals seeking medical emergency care for an overdose, even if they have drugs in their possession
- Spending opioid abatement settlement funds on harm reduction
If you are struggling with a substance use disorder, you can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline 24/7, 365 days a year. It's a free, confidential hotline where you can be referred to a local treatment facility, local support group, or community based organization. Their number is 1-800-662-4357. For those who live in Tennessee, you may also consider calling the Tennessee REDLINE. It's a toll-free information and referral line for people struggling with numerous issues, including:
- Substance use
- Gambling
- Depression
- PTSD
- Alcohol dependence
- Smoking
- Domestic Violence
- Homelessness
The number for the Tennessee REDLINE is 1-800-889-9789.
You can also click here to use SAMHSA's online treatment services locator to find a treatment facility near you.
If you aren't ready for treatment but would like to talk to someone who understands, consider joining a local or online support group. The Herren Project is a nonprofit, online platform where you can join-in on weekly support group sessions, led by clinicians, completely free of charge. There are groups for families, parents, spouses, siblings, and more. According to their website, their goal is to "help family members process the effects that addiction has had on them and their families in an open, supportive environment."