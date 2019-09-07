NASHVILLE,TN— Over 20 criminals in Tennessee are not being monitored due to a dispute over money.
The offenders were unable to pay for their ankle bracelets or monitoring.
Tennessee's indigency fund is supposed to cover the costs of offenders who can't pay. However, under a new law, county courts must pay for half of the monitoring and Davidson county says it does not have the funds.
The private company that monitors the bracelets say without the funds, they had no choice but to stop monitoring the bracelets.
Court officials in Davidson county are planning to meet with the company to discuss turning the monitors back on.