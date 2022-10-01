Updated Information: Navaeh Ford and Cyrus Clark, who were subjects of an Endangered Child Alert, have been found safe in Nashville, Tennessee, according to a social media post from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Keenan Ford, facing a charge of custodial interference in connection to this case, is in custody.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for Navaeh Ford and Cyrus Clark, who are missing from Spencer, Tennessee, according to its Facebook post.
Navaeh is 9 years old. She is 4'5"and weighs 62 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Cyrus is 12 years old. He is 4'10"and weighs 88 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Both children may be in the custody of their non-custodial mother and Keenan Ford.
Ford is 31 years old. He is 6'3"and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and and brown eyes. He faces a charge of felony custodial interference.
Ford is Navaeh's non-custodial father. He is believed to be driving a 2012 silver Chrysler 200 with a Tennessee license plate 63A-D25.
The TBI reserves this type of alert for missing children cases in which there is a concern for the child’s safety, according to its website.
If you spot the vehicle or anyone mentioned in this alert, call 931-946-4000 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.