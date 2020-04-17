Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...FROST. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. * WHEN...LATE TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&