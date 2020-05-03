MARTIN, TN — Tennessee churches held services Sunday, with a few safety guidelines as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. But some in the Local 6 area aren't opening just yet.
Trinity Presbyterian Church in Martin is worshiping without a full congregation. Pastor George Pasley said they're streaming their services via Facebook live.
"We knew that there were a lot of people who have health issues," Pasley said. "And they're pretty concerned. Still, the disease is still, far and away, not gone."
Only a few church leaders were inside on Sunday, and the church will continue that measure until further notice.
Crosswind Church in Union City is using Facebook and YouTube for services. Pastor Jeremy Powell said they'll do that until the end of May.
"We want to be a good neighbor in our community," Powell said. "We don't want there to be another spike in virus outbreak in our area and people look back at the church and go, 'It's because of y'all,' We can trace it back to the church."
Powell said he doesn't condemn any churches reopening. But he said his church is making the decision that is best for its members.
Trinity Presbyterian Church will hold a meeting to decide its reopening date. Powell at Crosswind Church said they will likely be social distancing, using masks and taking other precautions when they reopen in June.