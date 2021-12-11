NORTHWEST TENNESSEE — Like their neighbors in West Kentucky, Tennessee communities in the Local 6 area continue to face storm damage.
The small down of Kenton is among those affected.
Video above shows damage just south of downtown Kenton.
More than two dozen homes sustained significant damage on Hillwood and Melrose Street.
People there say they were able to take cover before the storm hit, with no major injuries reported in the area. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.
And in Samburg, photos bring a bird's eye view of damage at Reelfoot Lake.
Mike and Rhonda Rinker of Martin, Tennessee, took these helicopter photos of Samburg, Tennessee, at Reelfoot Lake Saturday. The community is one of many recovering after tornadoes and severe storms tore through the region Friday night.
Local 6 viewers Mike and Rhonda Rinker took the photos from their helicopter Saturday afternoon. The photos show leveled structures and uprooted trees.
And in Dresden, Tennessee, video a Local 6 producer shot Saturday morning shows a line of storm damage, with multiple homes affected.