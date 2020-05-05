NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee plans to stop providing daily updates on COVID-19, the governor said Tuesday.
Instead, he plans to start traveling around the state to visit nonprofits, businesses and health care facilities impacted by the pandemic.
The governor made that announcement during a COVID-19 briefing in Nashville. Lee also announced that, on Wednesday, the state's Economic Recovery Group will issue guidance for other industries to reopen, including offices, manufacturers, construction companies and more. So far, the group has issued industry specific guidance for restaurants, retailers, exercise facilities and close contact businesses like barbers and salons.
Barbers, salons and other cosmetology businesses will be allowed to open Wednesday in Tennessee, as well as dental offices.
Regarding the state's efforts prevent the spread of the virus, Lee said the state is partnering with Renfro Group — a sock company based in North Carolina — to provide Tennesseans with reusable cloth masks. The governor said the first 300,000 Renfro masks will go to all 95 of Tennessee’s county and municipal health departments this week. The number of masks each health department will get is based on population, the governor said.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state stands at 13,624 as of Tuesday, an increase of 122 over Monday's total. To date, 226 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in the Volunteer State.