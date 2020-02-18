Tennessee Tuesday presser

Tennessee State Rep. Jason Powell and State Sen. Raumesh Akbari, both Democrats, speak at a news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. The two state lawmakers want change the date for the state's presidential primary.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new bill in Tennessee would make the state the first to hold a presidential primary.

Democratic state lawmakers touted the need for the change Tuesday. They argue that the Volunteer State has a more diverse voter base than Iowa and New Hampshire — the first two states to kick off the presidential primary season every four years.

According to the legislation, Tennessee's primary would become the first in the nation, moving from March 3 to Jan. 2. It's unclear how far it will get in the Republican-dominated legislature, however.

