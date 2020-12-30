NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee Department of Health released an updated plan for COVID-19 vaccines. After first responders and health care workers, there are six phases to the state's plan.
While the supply is limited, the vaccine is necessary to prioritize who gets the vaccine, according to the Tennessee COVID-19 website which says that people who are at highest risk of getting the virus or becoming seriously ill receive the vaccine first.
The website says COVID-19 vaccines are available in all 95 counties and are administered upon individual risk with the phases outlined below. The website says phases will vary by county based on vaccine supply and uptake.
Additional information about the vaccines can be found by clicking here.
Phase 1a1
Frontline health care workers and dependent disabled adults.
Estimated Tennesseans: 4550,000
- Hospital/free-standing emergency department staff with direct patient exposure and/or exposure to potentially infectious materials.
- Home health care staff.
- COVID-19 mass testing site staff.
- Student health providers.
- Staff and residence as long term care facilities.
- Skilled nursing facilities, assisted living centers, homes for the aged, DIDD residential centers, group homes.
- First responders with direct public exposure
- People under 18 years old who cannot live independently due to a serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or development disability.
Phase 1a2
Outpatient health care workers with direct patient exposure.
Estimated Tennesseans: 200,000
- Primary care providers and staff
- Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients
- Pharmacists and staff
- Patient transport
- Outpatient therapists
- Urgent visit center providers and staff
- Environmental services
- Oral health providers
- Behavioral health providers
- Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens
- Funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact
Phase 1b
K-12, Child Care and Other First Responders.
Estimated Tennesseans: 200,000
- K-12, child care teachers and staff
- Other first responders
Phase 1c
Tennesseans 16 Years Old or Older with High-Risk Health Conditions.
Estimated Tennesseans = 650,000
- Current cancer treatment
- Chronic renal disease
- COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, Cystic Fibrosis, moderate-severe asthma
- Obesity (BMI >30)
- Heart failure, CAD, cardiomyopathies, hypertension
- Sickle cell or thalassemia
- Diabetes
- Cerebrovascular disease or stroke
- Immunocompromised (HIV, taking chronic steroids or immunomodulators, history of solid organ, blood or bone marrow transplant)
- Dementia
- Liver disease
Phase 2a
Tennesseans Employed in the Following Critical Infrastructure Industries
Estimated Tennesseans: 200,000 in Phases 2a and 2b
- Social Services (DCS)
- Commercial agriculture
- Commercial food production
- Corrections staff
- Public transit
Phase 2b
Tennesseans Employed in the Following Critical Infrastructure Industries.
Estimated Tennesseans: 200,000 in Phases 2a and 2b
- Transportation (including postal workers)
- Public infrastructure
- Telecommunications
- Utilities/Energy
Phase 3
Tennesseans in Other High-Risk Settings.
Estimated Tennesseans: 400,000
- Individuals in congregate living facilities
- Grocery workers
- Corrections
Age-Based Phases
Estimated Tennesseans: Varies By Age
In addition to the phases prioritized by infrastructure and high-risk health conditions, Tennesseans are eligible for vaccines based solely on their age. These age-based phases will run simultaneously with phases prioritized by infrastructure and high-risk health conditions. Phases are determined by supply and uptake in each county.