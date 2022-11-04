HARLAN, Ky. (AP) — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash.
Harlan County Corner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader that 55-year-old David Sanford of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients.
Sanford was previously from Middlesboro.
Kentucky State Police said the crash happened Thursday morning south of the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Harlan County.
Sanford was flying a Beechcraft Bonanza. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating along with state police.