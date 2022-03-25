NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s state veterinarian says restrictions have been lifted for avian influenza in a county bordering where Kentucky saw a recent outbreak at a commercial chicken facility.
In a news release, state veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty says avian influenza still has not been detected in a domestic Tennessee poultry flock after the restrictions to monitor for it in Obion County.
Last month, an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza occurred in Fulton County, Kentucky. Kentucky officials quarantined the affected premises and established a 10-kilometer surveillance zone, which dipped into Obion County in Tennessee.
Tennessee officials say the strain is not known to be a human health risk or a food safety concern.