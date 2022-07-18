KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials in Tennessee are conducting a census to learn more about the economic impact and demographics of the equine industry in the state.
The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture and the state Department of Agriculture are handling the project.
The institute says data will be used to assist with future state programs, support and resources for the equine industry.
Anyone who owns or leases a horse or other member of the horse family or who is involved with the industry can participate.
To complete the survey, go online to UTHorse.com and look for the Tennessee Equine Census logo.