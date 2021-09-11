UNION CITY, TN-- Local firefighters and rescue workers honored our fallen heroes through an annual memorial stair climb at Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee.
It was hosted in partnership with the museum Saturday, honoring our fallen heroes on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich was one of several speakers at the event.
"It's not an emergency today. We're here to remember, reflect, and share some brotherhood," said Ullrich.
"It's a somber day for us in the fire service, even though it was an attack on the united states as a whole."
First responders climbed the Discovery Park Tower staircases, equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.
National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, Discovery Park of America, and the Union City Fire Department leaders spoke before the climb.
Jamie Worrell sang the national anthem, which made several families and first responders emotional.
The fire department used a bell for the 5-5-5-5 signal ceremony. Chaplain Tony Keeton prayed for everyone before the climb began.
Firefighters and rescue workers climbed the steps 10 times. Gibson County Fire Assistant Chief David Hazzard took a break like everyone else.
"A little tired, but you get past it," said Hazzard.
It was hot, and the climb was not easy.
"If you can climb all 13, ten times, you've done what they've done," said Hazzard.
"You know that's a great honor to do it every year."
Students from local schools created encouraging art posted throughout the stairwells to help with the climb.
Firefighter Jason Presley said he was honored to be a part of the climb.
"It was inspirational. To know that 343 of these guys did it, and they'd never come back home," said Presley.
They remind everyone that it is important to continue paying tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.
The museum will also have an exhibit from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. It is called "September 11, 2001: The Day that Changed the World.
It is available through the end of September.