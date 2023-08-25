MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man was arrested Friday in connection to a theft at a business on Old Husbands Road in McCracken County, and the sheriff's office says deputies are on the lookout for a second suspect in the case.
Deputies began investigating the theft around 5:17 p.m. Friday, searching for two suspects. The first suspect was identified as 31-year-old Deshun Williams of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The sheriff's office says investigators learned that Williams was also wanted on three felony warrants out of Tennessee. He was arrested Friday and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
Investigators are still searching for the second suspect in the case, described as a Black man with a medium build and black hair who was wearing a purple shirt and a gold chain. The sheriff's office says the man was last seen running across Interstate 24 towards Husband Road.
The sheriff's office says deputies searched for the man for about four hours on Friday, using a police K-9 and drone as part of those efforts. However, investigators weren't able to locate him.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says people in the area should be vigilant and make sure their homes and cars are locked.
Deputies are still in the area and will continue patrolling throughout the night.