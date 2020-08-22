NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced $61 million in emergency broadband grants through the state's share of federal coronavirus stimulus money.
On Friday, the Republican's office said the state Department of Economic and Community Development has selected 62 projects.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has only further elevated the importance of access to reliable, affordable broadband internet to facilitate telemedicine, distance learning, and telecommuting,” Lee said in a statement Friday. “I thank the members of our Financial Stimulus Accountability Group and the Department of Economic and Community Development for their work in distributing these funds to shovel-ready projects that will directly benefit Tennesseans.”
The projects are limited to areas lacking equipment needed to provide broadband that can support telemedicine, distance learning and telecommuting.
The state denied another $28 million in projects due to project feasibility, applicant experience, public comments received from existing broadband providers, or other factors.
Unfunded projects can apply through the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Grant Program, which has $15 million this year and gives applicants significantly more time to complete projects.
For more details about the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund, visit tn.gov/ecd.