NASHVILLE, TN -- On Sunday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order for businesses across the state to protect Tennesseans.
The order requires restaurants to close all dine-in options and only use take out, drive-through, or delivery. Gov. Lee says restaurants may sell alcohol by take-out or delivery (with the purchase of food) in closed containers to those who are age 21 and up.
The order temporarily closes all bars, gyms, and similar facilities. Gov. Lee says these businesses are encouraged to use digital programming if possible.
The order also prohibits social gatherings of 10 or more people.
Additionally, to protect high-risk people, such as the elderly and those with underlying conditions, the order limits visitation to nursing homes, retirement homes, and long-term care or assisted-living facilities to visits involving essential care only.
The executive order starts at midnight tonight until midnight April 6, 2020.
“I urge every Tennessean to take these actions seriously - our physical and economic health depend on this as we work to beat COVID-19,” said Lee.
More information regarding COVID-19, health resources and support for small business is available HERE.