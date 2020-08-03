TROY, TN — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn presented a year's worth of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to the teachers at Obion County Central High School.
Lee and Schwinn visited the school Monday morning to discuss the supplies, which include masks, gloves, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer. It's part of an initiative to provide classroom kits to teachers across the state. Lee said Obion County Central was the site of their first delivery.
"We got 80,000 of these going out across the state — the only state in the country to do it," Lee said. "It's not the answer, but it is a way to say we are committed to our safety."
Obion County Central High School Principal Barry Kendall said the supplies are much needed.
"That's a feeling of relief, knowing my teachers have what they need in the classrooms to clean those classrooms to keep our kids safe," said Kendall.
During his visit, Lee thanked the teachers for their dedication.
"We are committed to you, because you love the kids even more than I do," Lee said. "Teachers are where the rubber meets the road, and I'm deeply, deeply grateful for you."
Schwinn said she's "energized" for the school year.
"There's something very special about Tennessee," said Schwinn. "It is because we take care of our own. We care about our communities and our kids and our families like they are our own."
Lee said he's also looking forward to students returning to their classes.
"The longer kids are out of school, the more harm there is to them," Lee said. "It's not only get(ting) their best academic education from school, but they also get services like nutrition and mental health services and safety services. So we need to get kids back. We're committed to that. This county's committed to that."
The first day of classes at Obion County Schools is Monday, Aug. 17. In-person learning and remote learning will both be available.