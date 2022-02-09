MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is asking Federal Emergency Management Agency officials to help assess whether counties affected by last week's icy winter storm can receive funds to assist with power restoration.
The governor asked FEMA on Wednesday to work with the state’s emergency department on a preliminary damage assessment after a winter storm brought freezing rain, sleet and snow to counties in West and Middle Tennessee on Feb. 3 and 4.
On the first day of the storm, more than 140,000 homes and businesses lost power in the state. Flooding also was reported. A driver was killed in Haywood County when he crashed his pickup truck into a tree that had fallen onto a state highway.
In Memphis, ice accumulated on city streets and trees, which sagged and dropped limbs on power lines and homes. More than 500 trees fell onto city streets, blocking traffic and taking down electrical lines. Ice also damaged electrical transmission circuits, leading to delays in power restoration.
