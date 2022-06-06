NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has announced he does not support restricting firearms or strengthening gun control laws in response to recent mass shootings in Tennessee and around the country.
Instead, Lee has joined a growing list of Republican governors who are stressing the need for more security at schools.
Lee has signed an executive order calling for enhancing safety measures that does not mention the word gun once.
The directive largely encourages schools to continue to implement school safety laws. Lee’s remarks comes nearly two weeks after a mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Within that timeframe, at least two mass shootings have occurred in Tennessee.
Lee said he wants a school resource officer in every school and stressed that he established a grant program in 2019 that has since helped place more than 200 officers in public schools.
The governor explicitly stated that he is not contemplating arming teachers to help boost school security.
