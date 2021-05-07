FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has echoed arguments for a bill that would restrict what concepts on institutional racism can be taught in school, saying students should learn “the exceptionalism of our nation,” not things that “inherently divide” people.
The Republican’s supportive comments to reporters Friday stopped short of an explicit promise to sign the bill, which passed in the waning moments this week of a monthslong legislative session.
Asked about the legislation, he also derided what he described as “a political commentary that’s divisive,” saying it’s “not factual education.”
According to the bill, schools would be banned from teaching that “an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, is inherently privileged, racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously.”
While most of the majority-white GOP caucuses in the House and Senate supported the effort, Black Democratic lawmakers have warned the measure would make schools fearful to teach about the United States’ history on race.
