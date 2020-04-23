NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee says that restaurants in Tennessee will be allowed to open Monday for dine-in service with reduced seating capacity as part of his effort to reopen large swaths of the state by the end of the month.
Lee announced earlier this week that he would not extend his mandatory safer-at-home order, which expires April 30.
Instead, the Republican said businesses in 89 out of the state’s 95 counties will be allowed to reopen.
That did not include the state’s biggest cities, including Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga and Knoxville. Along with restaurants, Lee on Thursday said retail stores will be allowed to reopen Wednesday if they limit their customer capacity.