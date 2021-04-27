Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southern Illinois...southwest Indiana...western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, McLean, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO. * From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening * There will be the potential for several rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall. From 2 to 4 inches of rainfall will be possible. Locally higher amounts cannot be rule out. This watch is generally in affect for locations north of a line extending from Doniphan, Missouri to Paducah, Kentucky to Calhoun, Kentucky. * In addition to the flash flood potential of urban and rural areas, main stem rivers may also be affected out in time.